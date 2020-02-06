Taylor Swift Signs Exclusive Global Publishing Agreement With Universal Music Publishing Group

SANTA MONICA (CelebrityAccess) – Taylor Swift has signed an exclusive global publishing agreement with Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG).

The agreement, effective immediately, strengthens the partnership between Swift and the Universal Music family. Through a multi-album and multi-year agreement, Universal Music Group serves as Swift’s exclusive worldwide recorded music partner. UMG’s Republic Records serves as her U.S. label partner.

Jody Gerson, Chairman and CEO of UMPG, said: “We are honored to welcome Taylor Swift to UMPG. Using her power and voice to create a better world, Taylor’s honest and brave songwriting continues to be an inspiration to countless fans. We look forward to further amplifying Taylor’s voice and songs across the globe.”

Troy Tomlinson, Chairman and CEO of UMPG Nashville, added: “I’ve had the distinct pleasure of working with Taylor since she was 14-years-old, and she still amazes me daily. The true definition of a multigenerational artist and songwriter, Taylor’s songs, vision and unwavering determination have always been an inspiration. I am so happy and so proud to continue representing Taylor and her music, and I am confident that UMPG will be the best, most creative partner in providing unparalleled opportunities for her songs.”

Swift said: “I’m proud to extend my partnership with Lucian Grainge and the Universal Music family by signing with UMPG, and for the opportunity to work with Jody Gerson, the first woman to run a major music publishing company. Jody is an advocate for women’s empowerment and one of the most-respected and accomplished industry leaders.

“Troy Tomlinson has been an amazing part of my team for over half my life and a passionate torchbearer for songwriters. It’s an honor to get to work with such an incredible team, especially when it comes to my favorite thing in the world: songwriting.”

As one of the most accomplished songwriters of her generation, Swift has penned numerous Billboard No. 1s including “Shake It Off,” “Blank Space,” “Bad Blood,” “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” and “Look What You Made Me Do,” as well as 25 Billboard Top 10 songs including “Lover,” “You Need To Calm Down,” “ME!,” “Fearless,” “Speak Now,” “You Belong With Me” and “Love Story,” among others.

A ten-time Grammy winner, she is distinguished as one of the youngest recipients of the Grammy for Album of the Year and is the first female solo artist to win the award twice. Additionally, Swift is the only artist in history to have four albums with sales of more than one million copies in their first week of release (2010’s Speak Now, 2012’s RED, 2014’s 1989 and 2017’s reputation), respectively, and is one of the world’s best-selling musical artists, with 97 million total global album consumption and 54 billion total global streams.