Live Nation Partners With OVG, Agua Caliente Band For New Palm Springs Arena

PALM SPRINGS (CelebrityAccess) — Promoter-giant Live Nation, venue advisory and management company Oak View Group and casino operators the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, announced they are breaking ground on a new brand new arena at Agua Caliente in downtown Palm Springs.

The new 10,000-capacity multi-purpose sports and entertainment facility will be located on 16 acres of tribal land and will be financed privately, the companies said.

The 300,000-foot facility will feature modern amenities such as suites and premium hospitality clubs and will host conventions, large meetings, international events, award shows, and exhibitions, Live Nation Entertainment. As well, the arena will host the Coachella Valley’s first professional winter sports team and will include an adjoining facility that will serve as a year-round community gathering space as well as the training center for an AHL team.

The build-out for the arena is expected to be completed in the Fall of 2021.

John Bolton, Senior Vice President of Entertainment at Oak View Group has been appointed as the General Manager of the new arena.

“With shows from the biggest artists in the world, to professional hockey and sporting events, we believe the arena will become a much sought-after destination for families and fans across the Coachella Valley. We look forward to continuing to work with our neighbors and partners in the community to create an experience for our customers that will be second to none,” Bolton said.

“This is going to be a great asset for the community,” added Tribal Chairman Jeff L. Grubbe said. “I’m excited for hockey, the sporting events, and other special events. We are all excited for it, and we can’t wait to see it open in fall 2021 in time for hockey season.”