CMA Bringing ‘Introducing Nashville’ Tour To The Pacific Rim

(CelebrityAccess) — Adhering to its stated mandate of promoting American country music, the Country Music Association announced it is bringing a slate of rising artists to the Pacific Rim.

Introducing Nashville will bring Nashville artists Abby Anderson, Niko Moon, Cassadee Pope, and Mitchell Tenpenny to multiple cities in Australia before heading to New Zealand, and Japan for additional performances.

The CMA launched the Introducing Nashville program in 2019 as a way to introduce international audiences to the Nashville scene, with artists appearing on stage together in an acoustic lineup, introducing their songs and sharing stories about their careers and personal lives.

Since it debuted last year, Introducing Nashville has brought performances to diverse cities that include Amsterdam, Auckland, Berlin, Hamburg, Oslo, Stockholm, Tokyo and multiple cities in the United Kingdom. Participating artists have included Danielle Bradbery, Brandy Clark, Devin Dawson, Travis Denning, Lindsay Ell, Walker Hayes, Lauren Jenkins, Logan Mize, Tenille Townes and Rachel Wammack.

“Bringing the Introducing Nashville tour back to these markets gives this group of artists their first opportunity to play in these cities and show international audiences how broad the genre is,” says Milly Olykan, CMA Vice President, International Relations & Development. “This tour also provides CMA an opportunity to meet with international media, fans and industry and learn more about how we can continue to increase the profile of Country Music in these markets.”

CMA has made a donation to support recovery efforts and relief for those affected by the bushfire crisis in Australia.

Introducing Nashville 2020 (Australia, New Zealand, Japan):

March 23 – Brisbane, Australia – The Old Museum

March 24 – Melbourne, Australia – The Thornbury Theatre

March 25 – Sydney, Australia – The Factory Theatre

March 28 – Auckland, New Zealand – The Tuning Fork

March 30 – Tokyo, Japan – Blue Note Tokyo