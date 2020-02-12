Wacken Winter Nights Canceled Due To Dangerous Weather

Organizers for the Wacken Winter Nights Festival announced that the event has been canceled due to dangerous weather conditions.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the festival said: “With great regret, we are forced to cancel this year’s edition of Wacken Winter Nights due to the extraordinary weather conditions with persistent extreme winds. We understand and share your huge disappointment. Despite the bad circumstances the entire team worked day and night to let the festival take place and to give you a great experience. However, the safety of the festival is always our top priority, so we are forced to take this step.”

“The winter storm of the last few days with extreme gusts of wind has been a major obstacle to the construction work since the weekend. In particular, the construction of the main stage and the tent cannot continue for the foreseeable future without endangering the safety of the crew. To make matters worse, another serious storm is expected for Saturday evening.”

“In close coordination with the authorities, we are therefore forced to cancel this year’s Wacken Winter Nights – unfortunately, our responsibility for fans, bands, crew, and exhibitors does not allow us to make any other decision.”

Europe has been battered in the last week by a winter storm that first struck Ireland and the UK with flooding and hurricane-force winds over the weekend before moving on to the mainland, leaving at least 7 people dead, according to the Associated Press.

The winter festival, which was scheduled for February 14 – 16, featured a metal-heavy lineup that included Borknagar, Heidevolk, Corvus Corax, Schandmaul, Winterfylleth, Suidakra, Einherjer, Cellar Darling, Subway to Sally, and Hexvessel.

Organizers said the festival will return in 2021.