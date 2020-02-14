AJR & Quinn XCII Are Teaming Up This Summer To Be Everything, Everywhere

Indie pop trio AJR and multi-genre artist Quinn XCII are teaming up for a double-bill tour that kicks off in July.
Produced by Live Nation, the Everything Everywhere Tour on July 21st at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory with additional shows throughout the summer before winding up at White River Amphitheater in Auburn, Washington.
Select dates on the tour will include special guests Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers and Ashe.
Presales for the tour start on February 17th, with general sales starting on February 21st.
EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE TOUR DATES:
July 21 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
July 24 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 25 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
July 28 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
July 30 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 31 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center
August 1 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
August 2 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
August 4 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach
August 5 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
August 6 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
August 8 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
August 9 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
August 10 – St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park
August 13 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
August 14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
August 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
August 20 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
August 22 – Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
August 23 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheater