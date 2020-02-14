AJR & Quinn XCII Are Teaming Up This Summer To Be Everything, Everywhere

Indie pop trio AJR and multi-genre artist Quinn XCII are teaming up for a double-bill tour that kicks off in July.

Produced by Live Nation, the Everything Everywhere Tour on July 21st at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory with additional shows throughout the summer before winding up at White River Amphitheater in Auburn, Washington.

Select dates on the tour will include special guests Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers and Ashe.

Presales for the tour start on February 17th, with general sales starting on February 21st.

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE TOUR DATES:

July 21 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

July 24 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 25 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

July 28 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

July 30 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 31 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

August 1 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 2 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 4 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach

August 5 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

August 6 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

August 8 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

August 9 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

August 10 – St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

August 13 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

August 14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

August 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

August 20 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

August 22 – Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

August 23 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheater