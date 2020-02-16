Paramount’s Sonic The Hedgehog Tops The Weekend Box Office

(CelebrityAccess) — Paramount’s feature “Sonic The Hedgehog” managed to shake off negative early press to top the weekend box office with a $57.0 million debut, according to estimates compiled by Comscore.

Based on the video game franchise of the same name, the film follows the adventures of the titular hedgehog (voiced by Ben Schwartz) as he navigates life among the humans. The film also stars James Marsden and Jim Carrey and served as the feature-length directorial debut of Jim Fowler.

The strong opening must be a relief for Universal. The design for the Sonic character in early promotional material for the film drew sharply negative reactions from fans, prompting Universal to reanimate the title character.

In second place, Warner’s superhero saga “Birds of Prey” earned $17.115 million, bringing its two-week cume to $83.6M in North America and $142.9M worldwide, according to Comscore.

Sony’s “Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island” opened in third place with a $12.4 million North American take for the weekend. A reboot of the old television series of the same name, the film stars Michael Pena, Maggie Q, Portia Doubleday, Kim Coates, Michael Rooker, Robbie Jones, Ryan Hansen, Lucy Hale, Charlotte McKinney, Jimmy O. Yang & is directed by Jeff Wadlow.