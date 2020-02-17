AEG Names Ticketsmarter Official Secondary Resale Service For Rocklahoma

TULSA, OK (CelebrityAccess) — AEG Presents announced that ticket resale platform TicketSmarter has joined its corporate partner program and will be the official ticket resale platform for the 2020 return of the Rocklahoma music festival.

The AEG-produced Rocklahoma is set to take place on Friday, May 22, Saturday, May 23, and Sunday, May 24 at Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds near Tulsa. The three-day camper, now in its 14th year, will feature a lineup headlined by Slipknot, Five Finger Death Punch, Staind, Papa Roach, Halestorm, Anthrax, I Prevail, and Alter Bridge.

“We are thrilled to partner with AEG Presents as the Official Ticket Resale Partner of Rocklahoma,” said TicketSmarter CEO Jeff Goodman. “It’s exciting to be able to partner with such a great company like AEG. They are truly one of the most respected live entertainment companies in the industry. We remain committed to developing meaningful partnerships with industry leaders in live entertainment so fans can experience the power and excitement of live events.”

Ticketsmarter, who also is the official resale partner for the Rose Bowl, has pledged to donate $1 from every transaction in 2020 to help treat and eliminate childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases, with a minimum total contribution of $250,000.