Live Nation’s Chief Communications Officer Carrie Davis Steps Down

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — After five years on the job, Live Nation’s chief communications officer Carrie Davis announced that she is stepping down.

Davis said she has no definitive plans following her exit from the entertainment company but plans to “refocus my priorities on myself and my family.”

Davis said that Jackie Beato will take over as Live Nation’s corporate communications officer following her departure.

Davis has held a series of senior communications roles, including VP of Communications at Disney Interactive Media, as well as similar roles at Match.com and Yahoo, where she served as Director of Communications.