Fire Fight Australia Helps To Raise Almost $10 Million For Bushfire Relief

SYDNEY, NSW (CelebrityAccess) — Australian and international artists, including Queen + Adam Lambert, Alice Cooper, and John Farnham teamed up on Sunday to help raise almost $10 million (AUD) to help Australians recover from a series of devastating wildfires.

The concert, which clocked in at almost 10 hours, took place at ANZ Stadium in Sydney Olympic Park, with profits from ticket sales, as well as contributions going to organizations providing short, medium & long term “Rescue”, “Relief & Recovery” and “Rehabilitation” assistance in fire-affected areas.

Highlights from the concert included Queen with new frontman Adam Lambert reprising the band’s legendary appearance at Bob Geldof’s Ethiopian famine relief benefit, Live Aid, with a 22-minute set that included “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Radio Ga Ga,” “Hammer to Fall,” “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” “We Will Rock You,” and “We Are the Champions.”

For fans who couldn’t make the concert, the show was broadcast live across Australia on the Seven Network and Foxtel, with viewers donating $2.35M throughout the broadcast.

“I can’t thank the Seven Network, Foxtel, TEG Dainty and TEG Live enough for coming together for the broadcast and providing the opportunity for people to donate to FRRR and support fire-affected communities in their recovery,” said Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal CEO Natalie Egleton.

“I would also like to thank the entertainers for giving their time and phenomenal energy and artistry for the concert, along with the many special guests on the broadcast. You made for an incredible day that we won’t forget in a hurry,” Egleton added.