Buffy Sainte-Marie Named As The Recipient Of The Allan Slaight Humanitarian Spirit Award

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for Canadian Music Week announced that Singer-songwriter and activist Buffy Sainte-Marie is the 2020 recipient of the Allan Slaight Humanitarian Spirit Award.

Sainte-Marie will be honored for her storied career musician, educator, and outspoken activist for environmental and social justice that spans six decades.

Sainte-Marie will be presented with the honor during the annual Canadian Music and Broadcast Industry Awards Gala at Bluma Appel Theatre in Toronto on Thursday, May 21, 2020.

“Buffy Sainte-Marie sets the bar for everything the Allan Slaight Humanitarian Spirit Award stands for,” said Gary Slaight, CEO and President of Slaight Communications/Slaight Family Foundation. “For her, worldwide success and the status of music legend was not a personal goal, but an opportunity – an opportunity to try to right wrongs, an opportunity to give back to the planet, and an opportunity to alter the course of Indigenous lives through education.”

“We are proud to take part in honoring Buffy Sainte Marie for her lifelong generosity of spirit,” added Canadian Music Week president Neill Dixon. “There are few international stars so firmly grounded in their roots, and so committed to upholding their cultural history, onstage and off. A generation of educated and aware First Nations youth have her to thank as they carry that history forward.”

Sainte-Marie will join a small, but growing group of artists who have been selected for the Humanitarian Spirit Award. Past recipients include the late Gord Downie, Arcade Fire, RUSH, Sarah McLachlan, Chantal Kreviazuk & Raine Maida, Simple Plan, Bruce Cockburn, Bryan Adams, and Nelly Furtado.