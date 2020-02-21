Spotify Gives New Music Friday Playlist A Major Global Rebrand
FEATURED NEWS Industry News New Releases

Spotify Gives New Music Friday Playlist A Major Global Rebrand

HypebotPosted on by Hypebot  Contact Me
7 0


(HYPEBOT) – Spotify’s New Music Friday playlist, a popular weekly curated selection of new tracks from both established and emerging artists, has been given a global rebrand.

The revamped mainstream music playlist with 43 global versions worldwide and 3.5 million US and 8 million global followers offers a significant first-week boost to any featured release.

Alongside a major ad and social media campaign to promote the rebrand, Spotify For Artists is testing a new feature where all artists added to the U.S. version—of New Music Friday can grab and share a branded and personalized social asset as they can for their Spotify Wrapped playlist.

As an independent artist, this placement put me alongside household names . . . introducing me to a world of listeners who were otherwise unfamiliar with me. Discovery is everything for a new artist . . . and it put my music in front of the world, which inevitably led to cultivating an incredible fan base,” American indie singer FLETCHER

“Spotify is excited to be debuting a fresh new look for one of our most loved and influential playlists, New Music Friday,” said JeremyErlich, Spotify’s Co-head of Music. “Our playlist has long been considered a destination for discovery and an important springboard for artists and their new music, and we are thrilled to be providing a newly revamped version so fans worldwide can continue to come and discover great new music every week, bolstered by our expert editorial voice.”

Subscribe to CelebrityAccess Here

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post