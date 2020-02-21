Spotify Gives New Music Friday Playlist A Major Global Rebrand

(HYPEBOT) – Spotify’s New Music Friday playlist, a popular weekly curated selection of new tracks from both established and emerging artists, has been given a global rebrand.

The revamped mainstream music playlist with 43 global versions worldwide and 3.5 million US and 8 million global followers offers a significant first-week boost to any featured release.

Alongside a major ad and social media campaign to promote the rebrand, Spotify For Artists is testing a new feature where all artists added to the U.S. version—of New Music Friday can grab and share a branded and personalized social asset as they can for their Spotify Wrapped playlist.

As an independent artist, this placement put me alongside household names . . . introducing me to a world of listeners who were otherwise unfamiliar with me. Discovery is everything for a new artist . . . and it put my music in front of the world, which inevitably led to cultivating an incredible fan base,” American indie singer FLETCHER

“Spotify is excited to be debuting a fresh new look for one of our most loved and influential playlists, New Music Friday,” said JeremyErlich, Spotify’s Co-head of Music. “Our playlist has long been considered a destination for discovery and an important springboard for artists and their new music, and we are thrilled to be providing a newly revamped version so fans worldwide can continue to come and discover great new music every week, bolstered by our expert editorial voice.”