City Winery’s Michael Dorf Outlines Coronavirus Plans

(CelebrityAccess) — While the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus is increasingly a source of disruption for the live entertainment industry, some organizations are taking proactive steps to ensure the health and safety of their staff, guests, and entertainers.

One such organization is Michael Dorf’s City Winery. On Monday, he detailed the music venue chain plan of action, including significant sanitary measures at all of their venues.

The plan, which Dorf outlined in an email on Monday, includes an enhanced focus on cleaning, including the sanitization of their venues on a nightly basis, as well as increasing the frequency of disinfecting the floors, all surfaces, and kitchen areas throughout the day.

Dorf added that City Winery staff will also sanitize restroom facilities throughout the day, and the company will ensure that all employees are trained in personal hygiene, cleaning, and wearing gloves during service.

City Winery is also working to limit the exposure of guests to commonly touched surfaces, and as such, their staff will seek to open doors for guests at their properties whenever possible.

In addition, City Winery is addressing a key consideration for employees in the hospitality industry by giving people time off when they are ill. City Winery will closely monitor the health of their employees and will require staff with any symptoms at all to stay home, Dorf wrote.

The new focus on health extends to guests as well.

“At the same time, we request that all of our patrons follow the same vigilance and take seriously the responsibility to not come to our locations if you’re even suspicious of being ill. We will happily transfer your ticket or give you a full credit for a future show when this passes. But in the meantime, we feel the responsibility as part of a society to continue to present culture to meet our human needs; albeit, in the most healthy and sanitary way today,” Dorf said.