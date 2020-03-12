The 2020 Juno Awards Are Canceled

SASKATOON (CelebrityAccess) — On Tuesday, the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences announced that the Juno Awards has joined the increasingly long list of events that have been canceled over the threat of COVID-19 coronavirus.

A joint statement from CARAS and municipal and provincial governments said: “Through our collaborative discussions and with input and guidance and the full support of our trusted partners, including the Province of Saskatchewan, the City of Saskatoon, Tourism Saskatoon, Saskatchewan Health Authority and Saskatchewan Ministry of Health, it is with an incredibly heavy heart that we collectively confirm the cancellation of the 49th Annual JUNO Awards and JUNO Week activities in Saskatoon due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.”

“We are devastated to cancel this national celebration of music, but at this time of global uncertainty, the health, safety, and well-being of all Canadians must stand at the forefront of any decisions that impact our communities. We know this is the right decision based on the information we currently have and are continuing to receive. The situation surrounding COVID-19 continues to evolve rapidly and we urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials.

“We salute and appreciate all the 2020 nominees. CARAS will continue to explore options to coordinate an alternative way to honor this year’s JUNO Award winners and Special Award Recipients and support the creators and participants that so greatly benefit from the work done by CARAS and the JUNOS.”

Now in its 49th year, the Juno Week included the main Juno awards show which would have been broadcast live on CBC on Sunday night, as well as industry-focused awards dinner, Junofest, a series of performances around the city of Saskatoon by upwards of 50 Canadian artists.