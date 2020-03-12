Nickelodeon's 2020 Kids' Choice Awards Postponed Due To Coronavirus
Juliette JaggerPosted on by Juliette Jagger  Contact Me
HOLLYWOOD (CelebrityAccess) – The 2020 edition of Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards is being postponed due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement released Wednesday (March 11), Nickelodeon said: “The Kids’ Choice Awards scheduled for March 22, 2020, in Los Angeles is being postponed in consideration of the safety and well-being of every person involved with the show, which is our top priority.”

The awards show was set to take place at the Forum in Inglewood, California, and was to be hosted by Chance the Rapper.

According to event organizers, further information about a new date will be released in the near future.

