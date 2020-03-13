Update: COVID-19 Cancellations

(CelebrityAccess) — Billie Eilish announced that her ‘WHERE DO WE GO’ North American tour dates have been postponed until further notice.

Reba McIntire has postponed her upcoming arena tour, originally scheduled to launch next weekend. The newly rescheduled dates launch July 9 in Huntsville, AL and wrap August 8 in Evansville, IN.

Celine Dion will postpone the remainder of the North American leg of her COURAGE WORLD TOUR, scheduled to play 14 markets from March 24 through April 27, 2020. Rescheduled dates will be announced shortly.

Grace Potter has postponed the March leg of her Daylight Tour.

Sofar Sounds, a company that brings rising artists to unique venues such as people’s homes for intimate concert experiences, announced they are suspending all shows.

“We have been closely monitoring developments related to the Coronavirus (COVID-19). The safety of our artists, audiences, hosts and employees is our highest priority and first responsibility. For that reason, we have made the decision to cancel all upcoming shows for the foreseeable future. We expect cancellations to run into April, but will be monitoring the situation closely.”

The 7th Annual Flat Out Friday, presented by Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Company, at Fiserv Forum will be postponed. The show was originally scheduled for Friday, March 13. A new date will be announced at a later time.

The Infamous Stringdusters shows at Colorado’s famed Stanley Hotel on March 13th and March 14th, have been canceled.

The Dreamville Festival, a one-day, multi-artist concert curated by rapper J. Cole that was scheduled for April 4th at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina, has officially been rescheduled. The event will now take place on August 29th.

AEG Rocky Mountains announced that due to the cancellation of mass gatherings in the area, the following venues will be closed until further notice: the Bluebird Theater, Gothic Theatre, Ogden Theatre, Mission Ballroom, 1STBANK Center

Thom Yorke has postponed the North American leg of his Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes tour.

In New York, both the Metropolitan Opera, the New York ballet, and Carnegie Hall have suspended all performance until March 31st.

In Boston, the city officials announced that the Boston Marathon has been postponed until September.

In Toronto, organizers for Canada’s SOCAN Awards, which were scheduled for March 30th, have been canceled after Ontario’s health officials banned all mass gatherings of more than 250 people.

“This decision was made with the health and safety of our members, our staff, the Canadian music community and the public at large in mind,” SOCAN organizers said. “The SOCAN Awards are of course private, but travel to and from the event, and holding a gathering of several hundred people are clearly not advisable at this time.”