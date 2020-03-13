AEG Presents Rocky Mountain Responds To Colorado’s Mass Gathering Ban

DENVER, CO (CelebrityAccess) — AEG Presents’ Rocky Mountains office announced that due to the recently mandated prohibition of public mass gatherings of more than 250 people in Colorado, their venues in the region will go dark until the ban is lifted by state health and safety officials.

The list of affected venues includes the Bluebird Theater, Gothic Theatre, Ogden Theatre, Mission Ballroom, 1STBANK Center.

They cautioned that dates outside of the initial moratorium may be impacted by additional postponements.

“Our hope is that we are able to reschedule as many of the affected events as possible. For information regarding individual event dates during this applicable time period, up to date information will be reflected on each respective venue’s website and ticket pages. If new dates are announced, there is nothing ticket purchasers need to do: tickets are valid for the new date and ticket purchasers to each respective event will be notified,” AEG Presents Rocky Mountain said in a statement.

“If a show cannot be rescheduled once the moratorium is lifted, a refund will automatically be issued to the credit card you used to purchase, again within 30 business days,” the statement added.