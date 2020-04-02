Soundcloud
SoundCloud Offers $15M In Support As Content Creators Surge 50%

Ian CourtneyPosted on by Ian Courtney  Contact Me
(Hypebot) — SoundCloud is offering a $15 million package of support for musicians struggling during the coronavirus shutdown.

The platform has seen a 50% surge in creators uploading tracks in the last month.

The series of new initiatives include:

  • New direct fan-support button for all creators.
    A button for your SoundCloud profile to connect your preferred way to receive direct fan support including Kickstarter, Patreon, Bandcamp, Paypal and more. Details here.
  • $5M in free promotional support – For the rest of 2020, SoundCloud is giving away all their Promote on SoundCloud inventory.
  • Immediate launch of Repost by SoundCloud. a marketing and distribution service.
    Access professional marketing and monetization services plus distribution features. Repost by SoundCloud is available to everyone with no play count thresholds. Learn more here.
  • $10M artist accelerator program to support independent creators’ career growth.
    We are committing $10M to help fuel the careers of independent artists upstreamed from Repost by SoundCloud into our artist services offering, Repost Select. Apply here.

Last week SoundCloud added a partnership with Twitch, 50% off SoundCloud Pro Unlimited, a resource guide and weekly creator office hours with our artist relations team to help with the impact of the current crisis.

