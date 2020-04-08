Willie Nelson And His Sons Will Host A Farm Aid Live Stream On Saturday

LUCK RANCH, Texas (CelebrityAccess) — Willie Nelson, along with his sons Lukas and Micah, will host At Home With Farm Aid, a live-streamed music festival in support of family farmers and ranchers.

The event will feature live performances by Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, and Dave Matthews, artists who are all current board members of the Farm Aid organization.

The live stream will take place on April 11, starting at 8 pm EDT / 5 pm PDT and will be available as a free stream on farmaid.org and axs.tv and will also be carried by AXS TV.

In addition, AXS TV will debut The Best of Farm Aid 2019, a special featuring exclusive footage from the 2019 edition of Farm Aid, which took place in September at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, WI.

The special will include performances by Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews, and Tim Reynolds, Bonnie Raitt, Luke Combs, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Margo Price, Jamey Johnson, Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real, Yola and Tanya Tucker.

The 2 1/2 hour special is set to debut on Sunday, April 12 at 8 PM EST, 5 PM PDT.