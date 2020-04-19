Global Citizen Virtual Concert Helps To Raise $128 Million To Battle COVID-19

(CelebrityAccess) — One World: Together At Home, a virtual music festival featuring some of the most recognized touring artists in modern music, helped to raise more than $128 Million to support health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two-hour event, which was hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert, alongside friends from Sesame Street, was broadcast ‘live’ on CBS, NBC, ABC and the internet on Saturday night.

The live stream featured appearances by the Rolling Stones, who performed ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’, Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes, Lady Gaga, Elton John, Ellen DeGeneres, Keith Urban, and Jennifer Lopez.

Also on hand were numerous public health officials and senior United Nations representatives, including United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, who used the platform to call for unity and a global ceasefire in order to focus on the virus, while saluting the bravery of health care heroes and looking forward to “rebuild[ing] a fairer world as united Global Citizens and United Nations.”

President of the UN General Assembly, Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, shared a message of solidarity and support with frontline workers on behalf of all representing governments, too,

“We are playing our part as Global Citizens, by staying together at home,” Muhammad-Bande said.

Of the money raised by the event, Global Citizen has pledged $55.1 million to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund which is dedicated to tracking and containment of the spread of the coronavirus, ensuring patients and frontline workers get the resources they need while supporting and accelerating efforts to develop vaccines, tests, and treatments.

As well, Global Citizen pledged an additional $72.8 million to local and regional responders.

If you missed the show, check out the Rolling Stones performing ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want” from their comfortably appointed coronabunkers: