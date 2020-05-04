Great Scott, A Longtime Fixture Of Boston’s Concert Scene, Has Closed For Good

BOSTON, MA (CelebrityAccess) — Great Scott, one of Boston’s longest-running concert venues, is closing for good.

Club manager Tim Philbin broke the news via the venue’s social media on Friday, writing: “It is with a heavy heart today that I announce that Great Scott will not re-open. For 44 years Great Scott has provided entertainment and more than a few beverages to a loyal group of customers. From its inception in 1976 as a local bar featuring blues and folk performers to the 1980s and 1990s as a beloved college dive featuring cover bands and DJ nights, to the 2000s and its emergence as one of the best live music venues in the city, Great Scott has meant many things to many people.”

“Through it all we’ve aspired to be a good neighbor to our community and a friend to all who walk through our doors,” he continued. “There is a sign that still hangs in the venue from the establishment that Great Scott replaced. The name of which was Brandy’s. That sign reads ‘Where Incredible Friendships Begin’. I’m glad we never took it down because it explains Great Scott better than I ever could. Take care of yourselves and each other,” Philbin added.

According to Boston entertainment publication Vanyaland, the club’s landlord declined to renew the lease for the venue, which has been shut down due to ongoing closures of public busineses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The club, located in Alston at Commonwealth and Harvard avenues, debuted in 1976 as a bar with an performance stage. Since it opened, the club has hosted everything from folk artists to DJ nights and stand-up comedy.

Over the past decade, the club was part of Bowery Boston’s portfolio of venues and was booked by Carl Lavin. Upcoming performances included Citizen, Josie Dunn, mmmonika, King Buzzo, and Lankum.