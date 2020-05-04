The Stranglers Keyboardist David Greenfield Dies After Contracting COVID-19

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — David Paul Greenfield, a keyboardist and singer who was best known for his long tenure with the English punk band The Stranglers, died on Sunday after contracting COVID-19. He was 71.

The Stranglers announced Greenfield’s passing on the band’s website, writing: “We are deeply and profoundly saddened to announce the untimely passing of keyboard legend Dave Greenfield on the evening of 3rd May 2020. Following a stay in hospital for heart problems, Dave tested positive for the Covid-19 virus last Sunday but he sadly lost his battle last night.”

“Dave had been an ever present in the band since joining in late 1975 and his keyboard wizardry was world-renowned over his 45 year career in The Stranglers. Dave was a lovable, friendly and eccentric character who always had time to chat,” the statement continued.

His bandmates and the band’s manager all shared tributes to their late colleague as well.

“On the evening of Sunday May 3rd my great friend and longstanding colleague of 45 years, the musical genius that was Dave Greenfield, passed away as one of the victims of the Great Pandemic of 2020. All of us in the worldwide Stranglers’ family grieve and send our sincerest condolences to Pam.” – JJ Burnel

“We have just lost a dear friend and music genius, and so has the whole world. Dave was a complete natural in music. Together, we toured the globe endlessly and it was clear he was adored by millions. A huge talent, a great loss, he is dearly missed.” – Jet Black

“We lost a true innovator, musical legend, and one of my dearest friends today. The word genius is bandied around far too easily in this day and age, but Dave Greenfield certainly was one. We stood together on the same side of the stage for 20 years, laughed, joked and shared our lives in the way that only band mates can. I’ll miss him forever. Our thoughts and hearts are with his wife Pam, and to the millions of fans who worshiped at his altar, he’ll never be equaled.” – Baz Warne

“We are all in shock, Dave was a kind, generous soul who had time for anyone and everyone and it has been my privilege to have known him as both a close friend, his tech and manager for over 40 years. Our thoughts are with Pam at this sad time” – Sil Willcox

Greenfield, who was one of the early members of the The Stranglers, came to a career in music late in life, and was operating a liquor store that served as a hangout for other members of the Stranglers.

Greenfield replaced the band’s first keyboardist Hans Wärmling and recorded on the band’s 1977 debut LP “Rattus Norvegicus” and provided vocals on several early tracks and backing vocals for the group as well.

In addition to his work with The Stranglers, Greenfield teamed up with his fellow strangler Jean-Jacques Burnel to release the 1983 album “Fire and Water” which became the soundtrack for Vincent Coudanne’s film “Ecoutez vos murs.”

Greenfield is survived by his wife Pam.

Here are The Stranglers performing live at Musilac Fest in 2018