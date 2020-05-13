Guy Fieri And Bill Murray To Face-Off On ‘Nacho Average Showdown’ In Support Of The Restaurant Employee Relief Fund

(CelebrityAccess) – Guy Fieri and Bill Murray are joining forces for the “Nacho Average Showdown,” to help raise money for the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund (RERF). The organization has given out more than $22 million to restaurant employees affected by the ongoing global pandemic.

Hosted by chef Carla Hall and judged by Terry Crews and Shaquille O’Neal, the food face-off will take place live Friday, May 15 and 5 p.m. ET on the Food Network’s Facebook page.

Fieri and Murray, who will both be joined by their sons, Hunter Fieri and Homer Murray, will be vying for the title of best homemade nacho maker. Earlier this week, the celebs made nachos together during a virtual appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

You can check out the announcement below: