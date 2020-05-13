Lewis Capaldi To Mark The First Anniversary Of His Debut Album With A Virtual Concert

BATHGATE, Scotland (CelebrityAccess) — Singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi is lined up to perform a special acoustic set to mark the 1-year anniversary of his debut album ‘Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent.’

For the concert, Capaldi will perform in his parents home in Bathgate, Scotland, and he will treat his fans to an acoustic rendition of his entire debut album, including hit singles ‘Grace’, ‘Bruises’, Hold Me While You Wait’ and ‘Someone You Loved’ which earned Capaldi the Song of the Year award at the 2020 Brits.

The virtual concert will kick off at 8 PM BST, 3pm for the East Coast in the states and 12pm PST for Capaldi’s West Coast fans. The show will be streamed on ticketing and music discovery service DICE.FM’s newly launched streaming platform DICE.TV.

Dice.TV features streamed concerts, festivals and DJ Sets, as well as a variety of online arts, culture and lifestyle events, using DICE.FM’s discovery algorithm to help match fans with content.

A portion of the proceeds from the concert will go to a good cause and support the mental health initiative CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably), a movement to raise awareness of the growing problems of suicide in the UK.

CALM supports a suicide hotline and online chat options, as well as other resources for people in mental distress and their loved ones.

Tickets are available now at https://link.dice.fm/lewiscapaldi.