The Texas Rangers To Host Drive-In Concert Series At Globe Life Field

ARLINGTON, TX (CelebrityAccess) — The Texas Rangers announced plans to use their brand new stadium to host a series of ‘drive-in’ concerts in early June.

The Rangers’ ‘Concert in Your Car’ series kicks off on June 4th with the Eli Young Band, with Whiskey Myers lined up for June 5th. Pat Green is scheduled to perform on June 6th, followed by the Josh Abbott Band and Kevin Fowler on June 7.

The concerts will be staged in Globe Life Field’s Tundra Lot B, with the stage set up on the north side of the parking area. Fans will park in the lot and will be able to tune in to the music via the the FM radios in their cars.

Each concert is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. and last one hour and instead of per-person tickets, the concert will cost $40 for car. Special VIP packages, that include guaranteed access in the first two rows of the parking lot, will cost $80 per vehicle.

Social distancing will be in effect at the concerts and the lot, which normally accommodates up to 1,000 vehicles, will be limited to just 400 cars. As well, the variety of vehicles will be limited, with people riding in th backs of pickup trucks and flatbeds prohibited.

Fans can bring food and beverages but tailgating at the shows will be banned.

“We are excited to bring this to Globe Life Field,” said Sean Decker, the Rangers executive vice president for sports and entertainment. “We can’t express how excited we are to host this event along with Triple-A management and start giving live music back to fans.”

The brand new stadium, which cost an estimated $1.1bn to construct, was scheduled to debut on March 23rd, but the opening date for the venue has been pushed back indefinitely as baseball season is on hold due to the coronavirus.