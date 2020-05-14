The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Bob Rock

The Bob Lefsetz Podcast
Musician/engineer/producer Bob Rock has been on every side of it, from a hit record with his band the Payola$ to engineering “Slippery When Wet” to producing the Black Album. Listen to hear stories of Bob seeing the Beatles at the airport in Winnipeg to being in the studio with everybody from Aerosmith to Michael Buble to Van Morrison.

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bob-rock/id1316200737?i=1000474556122

https://www.stitcher.com/s?eid=69637470

https://open.spotify.com/episode/0ddDfkPKMlWQjKPJXSolwc

