Broadway Production Of Frozen Shutters Amid COVID-19 Closure

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Disney’s theatrical rendition of the hit animated movie “Frozen” has taken its last bow on the Great White Way, gaining the dubious distinction of becoming the first major Broadway production to succumb to COVID-19.

“We are heartbroken to announce that Frozen will not reopen once Broadway returns. Thank you for the love and magic we’ve shared together during our incredible 851 performances at the St. James Theatre. Some people are worth melting for, and today our hearts melt with you,” a spokesperson for the show announced via social media.

The news of Frozen’s closure followed an announcement earlier this week by the trade group Broadway League, who said that theaters would remain closed through at least Labor Day due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Frozen debuted in 2018 and stars Caissie Levy as “Elsa” the primary Disney princess in the story. The musical features direction by Michael Grandage with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

While the production opened its B’Way run to mixed reviews, it started off strong, generating more than $2 million a week in ticket sales in its first few weeks, it has steadily tapered off over time, with ticket sales slipping below $1 million a week in the leadup to its final performance on March 11th.

Since its debut, the production, which ost as much as $30 million to produce, has generated more than $155 million in ticket sales, but has fallen behind other Disney theatricals such as “Alladin” which is closing in on half a billion since 2014, and “The Lion King” which has sold 1.6bn in tickets since it opened in 1997, per Broadway World.

