Sixthman Reschedules All 2020 Festivals

ATLANTA, GA (CelebrityAccess) — Destination music festival promoter Sixthman announced that all of their events scheduled for 2020 have been officially postponed.

So far, numerous Sixthman events have already been rescheduled, including:

All The Best Fest, a festival celebrating the life and music of John Prine, which will now take place in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic from May 19-23, 2021.

Joe Bonamassa’s Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea Mediterranean II concert cruise is now scheduled to get underway from August 17-22, 2021.

The Broadway Cruise, which sails from New York to Bermuda, will take place from November 13 – 17, 2021.

Other events, including the Slipknot-hosted Knotfest at Sea, Kesha’s Weird & Wonderful Rainbow Ride 2, The Melissa Etheridge Cruise IV, Coheed and Cambria’s S.S. Neverender and The KISS Kruise X have been rescheduled as well with the finalized dates to be announced soon.

Along with the rescheduled dates, Sixthman also announced the ‘Looking After Our Communities’ program which includes a raft of new safety measures, as well as updated refund, transfer and credit policies for the concert company’s events.

The program includes new safety protocols developed in tandem with Norwegian Cruise Lines to develop enhanced health and safety measures for events when concerts resume on the high seas.

As well, Sixthman has updated its refund and transfer policies, to make reservations more flexible and allow all guests currently booked on a 2020 festival to roll their tickets over to 2021.

“If a festival’s new 2021 dates do not work for a guest currently booked on a 2020 festival, they now have the option to receive a full refund of all monies paid if they cancel their reservation through August 31st, 2020,” Sixthman said.

The company is providing guests who do roll over tickets to 2021 onboard incentives and benefits, including a free beverage package and event-specific perks that will be announced later, Sixthman said.

“While our guests, artist partners and the Sixthman team are all sad the time is not right this year to come together as a community, we know how special it will be to return together on vacation next year and are already counting down the days,” said Anthony Diaz, CEO of Sixthman.