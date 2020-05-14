Andrea Evenson And Max Lefkowitz Named Senior Account Execs At Shore Fire

NEW YORK & NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — On Thursday, Shore Fire Media announced the promotion of Andrea Evenson and Max Lefkowitz to the role of senior account execs at the publicity firm.

Evanson, who joined Shore Fire in 2015, has worked on campaigns for Lee Ann Womack, Baby Shark Live!, Doctor Mike, Sam and Colby, Scarypoolparty, Jessi Alexander, Ben Rector, Summer Mckeen, and The East Family, among others.

A graduate of the University of Alabama with a Bachelor of Arts in Public Relations, Evanson is originally from Lawrenceville, GA but will be based out of Shore Fire’s Nashville offices.

“Andrea has been a driven publicist since she began her career at Shore Fire nearly five years ago,” says Shore Fire Senior Vice President Mark Satlof. “Her creativity and thorough, thoughtful approach to all of her campaigns make for a winning combination and we are happy to announce her promotion to Senior Account Executive.”

Lefkowitz will be based out of the publicity firm’s Brooklyn digs. A New York Native, he graduated from Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications where he studied Public Relations.

Since joining the Shore Fire team in 2015, he has worked on campaigns for Bruce Springsteen, Elvis Costello, Daryl Hall & John Oates, Amos Lee, Los Lobos, Sarah Jarosz, Nick Lowe, Phosphorescent, Nicole Atkins and Ranky Tanky.

“In his time at Shore Fire, Max has proven equally adept at working with household name-level and developing artists, all of whom benefit from his pluck and resourcefulness,” says Shore Fire Senior Vice President Matt Hanks. “We’re so excited to see him continue to grow as he takes on a greater leadership position here.”

Evenson and Lefkowitz’s new roles at Shore Fire are the latest in a series of staff promotions that included Nina Lee, who was appointed as Director of Publicity earlier this week and Natalie Maher, who was tapped for a Junior Account Exec role at the company in April.