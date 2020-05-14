BTS Announce Pay-Per-View BANG BANG CON The Live Virtual Concert

SEOUL, South Korea (CelebrityAccess) — South Korea’s Big Hit Entertainment announced that K-Pop idols BTS will be featured in a live-streamed concert in June.

“BANG BANG CON The Live” will be an online live pay-per-view concert that will let BTS reconnect with their ‘army’ of fans, while allowing for social distancing.

The concert will air on June 14 at 6 P.M. KST and will be available for purchase starting on June 1st from the Weverse Shop.

The band said that the concert will last for about 90 minutes and will feature additional content as well but that other details, including pricing, will be revealed in the coming weeks.

BTS already found success with a an eight part concert series of previous performances that was featured on YouTube in April, which pulled in more than 50 million viewers in aggregate, including 2.24 million concurrent viewers.

Like virtually every other touring artist in the world, BTS was forced to cancel their ‘Map Of The Soul’ tour earlier this year in the face of the advance of COVID-19.