Billie Eilish Postpones All Remaining 2020 Tour Dates

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Indie-pop phenom Billie Eilish announced that “out an abundance of caution” all remaining dates on her “Where Do We Go?” World Tour have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a statement released by Team Eilish via her social medias, all dates are being rescheduled and will be announced as soon as they are finalized.

All tickets will be honored for the newly rescheduled dates.

Eilish was due to return to the road on May 25th at Arena VFG Tajomulco de Zuñiga, Mexico, for the first in a series of shows in Latin America, followed by a European segment which was to have kicked off at the Mad Cool Festival in Madrid on July 9th.

The tour was slated to conclude with a series of dates in Asia, starting August 23rd in Seoul, all of which have been affected by the postponement.

“Thank you for understanding. Stay safe, and stay home,” the statement announcing the postponement concluded.

Meanwhile, Eilish revealed that she and her songwriting partner and brother Finneas have been working on new material during the lockdown.

“We wrote a whole song in its entirety, an entire song, which is kind of rare for us to just write a whole song in one,” she told Beats 1’s Zane Lowe. “I really love it. It was exactly what I needed to say when we wrote it. I can’t tell time anymore.”