Keith Urban Plays A Surprise Drive-In Concert For Nashville Healthcare Workers

WATERTOWN, Tenn. (CelebrityAccess) — Country music icon Keith Urban performed in an unannounced ‘drive-in’ concert as a thank you for some of Nashville’s beleaguered front line healthcare workers.

The concert for 200 healthcare workers from Vanderbilt University Medical Center took place at the Stardust Drive-In, an outdoor cinema located in Watertown, Tennessee, approximately 50 miles east of Nashville.

According to the Nashville Tennessean, Urban performed for the healthcare workers for about an hour. The audience showed their appreciation by ‘clapping’ with their vehicle headlights, the Tennessean reported.

Urban later posted a video about the event to his social media.



As well, Urban shared his perspectives on the experience with Beats 1 host Zane Lowe.

“It was surreal. What I did is because we gave away all the tickets to one particular set of, like this hospital, so I guess to some degree there was a connection between everybody in the audience. They all work for Vanderbilt,” Urban told Lowe.

“I said, Well, let’s have everybody send in selfies and I’ll throw them up on the big ass drive-in screen behind me.’ And we chose the song. I have a song out called Polaroid. So that’s the perfect song. So during that song, randomly pictures would be popping up all across the screen and wherever those people where, they’d be blasting their car horn, hitting their lights and so to be sporadically happening all those places.” he added.