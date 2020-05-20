BottleRock Goes Virtual With Web Concert Series

NAPA VALLEY, CA (CelebrityAccess) — Napa Valley music festival BottleRock is going digital for 2020 after organizers announced plans to hold a weekly virtual concert series that kicks off on May 23rd.

The series, (re)LIVE BottleRock will feature a mixture of historical concert recordings from past Bottlerock festivals along with new musical and food-oriented programming that would be at home on BottleRock’s culinary stage.

The inaugural (re)LIVE BottleRock, which will be streamed on BottleRock’s YouTube channel with some help from Cisco’s Webex video conferencing system, will start with performances by Imagine Dragons, Muse, The Head and the Heart and Tash Sultana.

Allison Hagendorf, the Global Head of Rock at Spotify and Liam Mayclem, KPIX’s Foodie Chap, are lined up as hosts for the inaugural stream and the proceedings start on May 23rd at 3PM pacific time.

“We would have loved to be able to share our festival’s great music, wine, food and incredible Napa Valley hospitality in person this Memorial Day weekend, and can’t wait until we can get together with music fans once again,” said Dave Graham of BottleRock Napa Valley. “For now, we are really excited to share some vintage performances, along with some new and innovative content with the hope of raising much needed funds to support those who have been financially hit hard by the pandemic.”

Fans can view each episode by subscribing to BottleRock’s YouTube channel, but will have to watch the episodes live as they won’t be available for viewing after the live stream wraps up.

There will be opportunities to donate to several charities during each show, with proceeds form the series going to benefit Live Nation’s Crew Nation program, which was created to help support live music crews who have been impacted by the pandemic, and the Napa Valley Food Bank.