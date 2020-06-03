Alan Jackson Reschedules Drive In Shows Due To Weather Threat

CULLMAN, Alabama (CelebrityAccess) — Country music artist Alan Jackson’s “Small Town Drive-In” which were scheduled to take place this week in Cullman, AL and Fairhope, AL, are being rescheduled due to the threat of tropical storm Cristobel to the gulf coast this weekend.

The storm, which is currently over the Yucatan Peninsula, is expected to come ashore on gulf coast of the U.S. sometime Sunday.

Due to the storm, the June 5th show at York Farms in Cullman has been pushed back to Friday, June 12th, while the show at Oak Hollow Farm in Fairhope will now take place on Saturday, June 13th.

“With potential tropical storm conditions in the forecast for the Alabama coast on Saturday, organizers determined it’s in the best interest of safety for fans and event staff that the Fairhope show be rescheduled. Given the unique nature of the staging and set up for these events, the Cullman concert is being rescheduled in conjunction with this decision,” a statement from Jackson’s team said.

The all-ages shows, which will feature a dedicated audio system, will allow fans to leave their vehicles to listen to the concert, provided they remain in front of the vehicle during the show. Fans can bring their own booze to the show, but tailgating, and setting up cooking areas or campfires is prohibited.