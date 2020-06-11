Garth Brooks Lined Up For Nationwide Drive-In Concert

(CelebrityAccess) — Country music icon Garth Brooks is lined up to perform a concert that will be streamed to outdoor theaters across North America.

The show, produced by Encore Live, has been exclusively created for this event, and is scheduled to take place on June 27th.

“I am so excited to get to play again. I have missed it so much and want to get back to it,” said Brooks. “This drive-in concert allows us all to get back to playing live music without the uncertainty of what would be the result to us as a community. This is old school, new school, and perfect for the time we are in.”

“Families need safe entertainment options that they can enjoy together this summer,” added Encore Live Founder and CEO Walter Kinzie. “We’re excited to partner with Garth, who’s already done so much to help the entertainment industry during these tough times, to provide a truly unique and incredible concert that will do a whole lot of good for local businesses and communities.”

The show will adhere to guidelines recommended by the CDC, as well as state and local social distancing requirements. Those requirements include maintaining at least six feet of space between vehicles, the use of personal protective equipment by staff, the use of contactless payment and ticketing systems and limited concurrent capacity for restrooms.

Tickets for the show will set you back a cool $100, all-inclusive for each car or truckload of fans.

As well, Encore Live has invited drive-in theater owners who wish to participate in the concert or future events, to contact them at driveinowners@encorelive.com.