WildKat PR Promotes Olivia Brown To Leadership Role

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Public relations firm WildKat announced that Olivia Brown has been promoted to lead the company’s global operations in partnership with founding director Kathleen Alder.

Prior to her promotion, Brown served as WildKat’s director of operations in Europe.

In her new role, her portfolio will expand to include oversight of WildKat’s international offices in London, Paris, Berlin, LA and New York, as well as developing strategy for business development and management of day-to-day at the PR firm.

Brown joined WildKat as a full-timer in 2014 after starting as a lowly intern in 2012. Since she joined, she has worked with clients including London Music Masters, RADA, Music for Youth, the City of Nice, VOCES8 and numerous others.

Other promotions at WildKat include George Percy, who was named Global Head of Digital and PR Manager. Previously a Senior Account Manager, Percy’s purview will include oversight of all of the company’s current and future marketing campaigns, which include its work with Verbier Festival and Bamberg Symphony.