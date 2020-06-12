Shannon Hoon Feature Documentary “All I Can Say” Gets Release Date

(CelebrityAccess) – Oscilloscope Laboratories has announced that “All I Can Say,” the feature-length documentary about late Blind Melon frontman Shannon Hoon, will receive a virtual theatrical release in addition to June 26

The film, which is an intimate account of the final five years of Hoon’s life, was co-directed by Grammy award-nominated filmmakers, Danny Clinch, Taryn Gould, and Colleen Hennessy, and created using Hoon’s own footage, voice, and music, to provide a window into his creative process, the band’s rise to fame, his personal life and the birth of his daughter, his struggle with addiction, and more.

Having originally premiered to critical acclaim at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival, “All I Can Say” features appearances by Shannon Hoon; Hoon’s girlfriend and mother of his child, Lisa Sinha; and Blind Melon band members Christopher Thorn, Brad Smith, Rogers Stevens, and Glen Graham. The film was produced by Lindha Narvaez, Samuel Gursky, and Taryn Gould; and executive produced by Eric Eisner (Long Strange Trip), founder and CEO of Double E Pictures, Michael Rapino, CEO of Live Nation Entertainment, Ryan Kroft, Senior Vice President of Production & Development for Live Nation Productions, Danny Clinch and John Beug.

“All I Can Say” will also be made available by nearly three dozen venues across the US. For more information visit allicansay.oscilloscope.net