WAVE Raises $30M For Avatar Based Online Concerts From Braun, Farmen, More

(Hypebot) –Avatar based music concert app Wave has added $30 million in funding that includes lock-ins from some star music and tech investors.

The startup has raised $40 million in total. It’s virtual shows have included John Legend and Tinashe.

Mega-manager Scooter Braun, former New York Yankees baseball star Alex Rodriguez, Superfly co-founder Rick Farman, and Twitch co-founder Kevin Lin all participated.

Avex, Superfly Ventures, Convivialite Ventures, NTT DOCOMO Ventures, and Raised in Space were among the VC funders.

The new money will be used to expand into Japan and China as well as “elevating Wave’s creation of personalized artist avatars, new virtual environments and formats, and interactive experiences”.