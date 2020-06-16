David Byrne’s “American Utopia” Coming To HBO

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Music legend David Byrne has sealed a deal with premium cable network HBO to present a filmed version of his acclaimed show “David Byrne’s American Utopia.”

The film is produced by David Byrne’s Todomundo and Lee’s Forty Acres and a Mule Filmworks production companies and executive produced by RadicalMedia. Byrne and Lee serve as producers, while noted director Spike Lee has signed on to helm the project.

“Spike and I have crossed paths many times over the years, obviously I’m a huge fan and now finally here was an opportunity for us to work together,” said Byrne. “I am absolutely thrilled with the result. The Broadway show was a wonderful challenge as well as an opportunity – it was a joy to perform and, well, best to let the quotes speak for themselves. Thrilled that this show and the subjects it addresses will now reach a wider audience.”

“It is my honor and privilege that my art brother, Mr. David Byrne, asked me to join him in concert, to invite me into his magnificent world of AMERICAN UTOPIA,” stated Spike Lee. “And dat’s da ‘once in a lifetime’ truth, Ruth. Ya-dig? Sho-nuff. Peace and love. Be safe.”

American Utopia, the album upon which the stage show is based, received a Grammy nomination and was the first by Byrne to reach No. 1 on the Top Current Album Chart. Released by Warner Music Group’s Nonesuch Records in 2018, it was a global hit and the accompanying tour reached more than 27 countries with 150 concert dates.

The project is executive produced by Participant, River Road Entertainment and Warner Music Entertainment with Participant leading the charge.

