Algoriddim’s djay Pro AI Harnesses Apple’s Bionic Chip For Human Brain-like Processing

(Hypebot) — Algoriddim has released djay Pro AI, a major update to its Apple Design Award-winning music app that adds artificial intelligence-based real-time music separation to allow users to mix individual components of music live for the first time.

Apple’s Bionic Chip

The update makes djay Pro AI the first music app to fully leverage the Apple Bionic chip for real-time playback.

Neural Mix provides “ultra-low latency, pristine sound quality, and sample-accurate precision for seeking, scratching, and time-stretching.” The Apple Bionic chip helps processes millions of audio frames per second rendering high-resolution multi-track waveforms and video in real-time.

Neural Mix

djay Pro AI’s new Neural Mix tech allows DJs to isolate, play, and remix singular elements from multiple tracks in real-time. Now DJs can layer and swap individual elements of a track, placing the vocals or rhythm from one track directly onto another.

Sliders and controls enables DJs to fade between percussive and harmonic components of a song, best suited for electronic music, or to create instant acapellas and instrumentals well suited for Hip-Hop.

“From the analog to the digital age, transformations in DJ technology have had a profound impact on music styles and genres as a whole. Neural Mix™ is a major paradigm shift. Inspired by the auditory system of the human brain, it changes the way we conceive and mix music. It allows artists of all skill levels to experience and interact with music at an unprecedented depth,” said Karim Morsy, CEO of Algoriddim.

Other features of djay Pro AI include:

Intelligent Automatic Mixing – Automix AI identifies rhythmic patterns and the best intro and outro sections of songs, calculates optimal fade durations and automatically applies parameter changes to EQs and filters for a seamless transition. Perfect for users who want to lean back and listen to a seamless automatic mix.

Neural Mix™ transitions – independently crossfades pairs of musical components of two songs so that a constant pace and energy is maintained throughout a transition without vocals or harmonies clashing.

DJ Hardware compatibility – djay Pro AI works with an extensive range of MIDI controllers out of the box, offering over 30 new MIDI-mappable Neural Mix™ commands that can be assigned to DJ hardware controls.

UI Refresh – carefully adapted user interface provides intuitive control of new AI music features. A stunning new full screen view allows users to interact with individual waveforms for drums, harmonic, and vocal components per track, side by side.

Download Free

djay for iOS is available as a free download on the App Store. Users can upgrade to djay Pro AI, including access to Neural Mix™ and an extensive library of sounds, loops, and visuals, as a subscription via in-app-purchase for $4.99 / €4.99 / £4.49 per month.