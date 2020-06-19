Ted King Named President Of Creative Content And Studio Production At MSGE

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Madison Square Garden Entertainment announced that industry veteran Ted King has been named as President, Creative Content and Studio Productions.

King, who joins MSGE officially on June 22nd, will oversee MSG Sphere Studios, a bi-coastal creative studio focused on developing content for MSG’s still under-construction Sphere venue.

In addition, he will work with MSG Sphere construction and MSG Ventures, the team behind the venue’s state-of-the-art technologies, to develop tools to support productions at the Sphere.

As well, King will also be tasked with designing elements for other aspects of the MSG Sphere, including its programmable LED exterior, and the venue’s main atrium.

King will report to MSG Entertainment’s Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, James Dolan.

Mr. King joins the MSGE team with more than 3 decades of experience in content creation. Most recently, he served as Senior Show Producer for Paramount.

MSG Entertainment is also opening a new, 48,500 square-foot space in Burbank Studios that will be used by MSG Sphere Studios, MSG Ventures and other MSG Entertainment employees.

The space will feature a 10,500 square-foot soundstage that was originally home to The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, which is currently being transformed into a studio that includes production, editing, camera testing, and recording space.

“With MSG Sphere, we’re using cutting-edge technology to transform the entertainment venue and construct an entirely new platform. As an experiential storyteller, Ted understands how to build powerful environments, making him ideally suited to help us unlock MSG Sphere’s potential and create experiences that truly transport audiences. Ted has spent the last year as a consultant on this project, and we are thrilled to make him an official part of our MSG Entertainment family,” said MSGE boss James Dolan.