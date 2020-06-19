Billie Eilish Granted A 3-Year Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Indie pop singer Billie Eilish has been granted an extension to a restraining order taken out against a man who repeatedly approached her at her Los Angeles home.

According ot the Associated Press, Superior Court Judge Dianna Gould-Saltman agreed to a three-year extension to prevent 24-year-old Prenell Rousseau of Farmingville, New York from attempting to contact Eilish, or from coming within 100 yards of the young performer.

The order also blocks Rousseau from attempting to contact Eilish’s family or approaching her workplaces, the AP reported.

In court documents, Eilish claimed that Rousseau demonstrated “erratic behavior” when he appeared 7 times over two days in May at the home she shares with her parents until he was finally arrested for trespassing, the AP said.

Neither Rousseau or his legal representation was present for the hearing. Eilish originally sought a 5-year restraining order but the judge settled on three, stating that Rousseau had made no effort to conact the Eilishes apart from the two days in May.

However, the judge indicated that she was willing to extend the protective order if the situation changed.