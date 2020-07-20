L.A. Club The Satellite Shuts Down Due To COVID-19

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Satellite, a longtime Los Angeles concert venue announced it is closing its doors for live entertainment for good due to the effects of the extended coronavirus shutdown.

In a statement, club owner Jeff Wolfram explained the decision to shut down, writing:

To all of the Satellite fans out there, I am sorry to say that we will no longer be doing live shows or dance parties. We would like to thank you for all the support you have shown us over the years.

We shut our doors March 12 after the bands started canceling shows due to the corona virus and the Government shutting down the bars and nightclubs just a few days later. It has really hit us hard. We can no longer afford to wait for the day we will be allowed to have shows again. If we do that, we will not have the money to continue and will be forced to close forever.

We are currently removing the stage and redesigning the club to be more of a place to get good quality drinks and food. We will be re-opening the kitchen and doing a complete redesign. Due to the lack of funds, this will not happen quickly. We will be opening in the parking lot for food and drinks as soon as we have the kitchen re-opened or the government lets us hire a food truck. We hope you will still support us during these tough times.

It personally has been an amazing 25 years of live music and dance parties. I will miss those days but it is time for us to move on.

I would hope that you will support groups like NIVA. They are trying to raise support in Congress and the Senate to help out all the Independent clubs in the US so they do not have to change format like we did or just close the doors forever. Go to their site and show your support so we can start going to shows again!

The club, which is located at 1717 Silver Lake Blvd has served as an important stage for numerous artists at early stages in their careers, including Silversun Pickups, Beck, Lady Gaga and Foo Fighters.

According to the LAist, the Wolfram family acquired the venue in 1968 and in that time, it has been a restaurant, a German beer garden, a disco and then Club Spaceland when Spaceland’s Mitchell Frank came on board.