One Direction Launches Interactive Website To Mark Their 10th Anniversary

(CelebrityAccess) — Hugely successful boy band One Direction marked their 10th anniversary with the launch of a new, interactive website for their fans.

Earlier this month, 1D’s social media team announced that a new website would launch on July 23, and would include a new custom-made anniversary video to mark the occasion of their 10th.

The website will also feature new content, including interactive playlists, reformatted EPs with B-sides and rare songs, as well as remixes and acoustic cuts of some of their fan favorite tracks.

One Direction formed in 2010 after Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson all auditioned independently for the televised talent trial “The X Factor.”

While none of the lads made the cut individually, someone (both judges Simon Cowell and Nicole Scherzinger have taken credit for the moment of inspiration) they were combined into a group that qualified for the Group category where they eventually won third place.

However, the group’s music quickly caught on with fans in the UK and the rest was history, going on to some of the highest grossing tours of all time.

The group parted company in a seemingly acrimonious split in 2016, but the reactivation of the band’s social media earlier this month prompted speculation that 1D might be preparing to form for a reunion.

At least for now, it looks as if that’s not the case.