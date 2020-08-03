Darius Rucker And His Friends Help To Raise More Than $250,000 For St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — “Darius & Friends,” the live-streamed edition of Darius Rucker’s annual fundraising concert helped to raise more than a quarter of a million dollars for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The concert, which took place on July 30th on the Grand Ole Opry stage and streamed via LiveXLive, featured Darius and his band The Carolina Grey Boys, along with fellow country artists Clint Black and Tracy Lawrence, and with WSM’s own Bill Cody serving as the master of ceremonies for the event.

“When we first started talking about this year’s concert, which usually takes place during the week of CMA Fest, I had the idea to make it a really fun night of ’90s Country,” Rucker said. “Even though gathering in person for our normal show wasn’t possible this year, we still wanted to do as much as we could to support the great work happening at St. Jude. I’m so thankful to my friends Clint Black and Tracy Lawrence for helping that ’90s Country vision still come to life, and to the folks at LiveXLive for bringing this concert to everyone’s screens at home.”

e annual fundraising event, which was sponsored by CDW, Intel, PNC Bank, Cigna, Hendrix Enterprises and Delta Dental of Tennessee, helps families to defray costs, treatment, travel, housing or food, for families with serious illnesses, while their child recovers.

Prior guests on “Darius & Friends,” have included Lauren Alaina, Brooks & Dunn, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Sheryl Crow, Ashley McBryde, A.J. McLean of the Backstreet Boys, Brad Paisley, Kenny Rogers and Paul Stanley of KISS, among many others.