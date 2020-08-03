Alanis Teams Up With Her Daughter To Perform Ablaze On Fallon

(CelebrityAccess) — Canadian singer-songwriter performed a duet of sorts when she performed her latest hit “ablaze” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with a little help from her quite young daughter Onyx.

During the performance, Morissette, who was holding Onyx as she performed, dealt with the usual questions and enthusiasm of her young musical partner, who broke into the song to ask questions about lyrics and even covering her mother’s mouse.

“Ablaze,” the second track from Morissette’s 2020 studio album “Such Pretty Forks in the Road” which dropped on July 31st, via Epiphany/RCA.

The performance was a true heartwarming moment in a year that seems increasingly devoid of such experiences. Check it out.