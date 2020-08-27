Canadian Prog Rock Band Mystery Cancels European Run

MONTREAL, Quebec (CelebrityAccess) — Canadian progressive rock band Mystery announced that they have pulled the plug on their previously postponed tour of Europe, due to coronavirus.

The band, which last year announced a series of dates stretching from November into early 2021, cited ongoing “uncertainty” over the pandemic as a reason for the cancellation.

In a statement, a rep for the group said: “Dear Mystery Fans. It is with great regrets but with no surprise that we have to inform you that all Mystery dates for the rest of 2020 have been cancelled due to continued uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Since we cannot have any insight on how this situation will resume, the scheduled Mystery shows are all cancelled, not postponed

“The 2 weeks November 2020 European tour was set to continue with more to be announced European dates early 2021, but until we can have a clear perspective on the situation, no booking will take place.”

The group pledged refunds for ticketholders and added that the hope to return with conditions are more felicitous to international tours.

Mystery was touring behind their most recent album, Live In Poznan, which was released in November 2019.