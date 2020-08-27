The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Jimmy Buffett and Mac McAnally

Jimmy Buffett and Mac McAnally in conversation together! I guarantee you even the most hardcore fan will learn things they did not know before. We go deep into each man’s history, how Mac ended up joining the Coral Reefer Band, and also focus on their respective new albums. It’s a treat!

