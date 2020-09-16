Staff Buyouts At KCRW

SANTA MONICA, CA (CelebrityAccess) — Longtime California NPR affiliate KCRW is reportedly facing an uncertain future and has extended a staff buyout plan as it works to stabilize its finances.

The buyouts, revealed in a twitter post by We Make KCRW, a social media feed of the station’s union-affiliated content creators, said: “KCRW management has come to the table to present voluntary buyout options to staff as a first step to address a budget shortfall.”

“For some perspective, we’ve lost just under 20 percent of our unit. It’s a crushing blow. It includes content creators from almost every department: news, digital, events, music, arts, culture…” We Make KCRW said in a subsequent tweet.

According to the Los Angeles Times, 24 staffers accepted buyouts including DJs Liza Richardson, Mario Cotto and Mathieu Schreyer, producer Mary Chellamy, and six members of the programming staff, including producer Frances Anderton.

“Among those who took a buyout, 17 are union members. The total savings (in annual salaries) is about $1 million. Only one manager took a buyout. We hope in the coming months that, if the station needs to make more cuts, management will shoulder its fair share of the burden.” We Make KCRW said in a third tweet.

Founded in 1945, KCRW broadcasts from the campus of Santa Monica College and its programming includes original content as well as programming from NPR and other affiliates. It is one of two full NPR members in the Los Angeles area and was a charter member of NPR when it launched in 1970.