U2 To Relaunch YouTube Channel With Remastered Music Videos And Unreleased Material

(CelebrityAccess) — Irish rock legends U2 announced plans to relaunch their official YouTube channel with content that updated fan favorite music videos and never before seen archival material.

Over the course of their next year, the band’s music video catalog will be remastered in HD and released exclusively via YouTube.

The first phase of the relaunch will highlight the 20th anniversary of the release of the band’s tenth studio album All That You Can’t Leave Behind; starting with the remastered hit “Stuck in a moment you can’t get out of.”

Future highlights will include hundreds of previously unreleased live, behind the scenes videos, remixed content, and music videos that will provide a curated tour of the band’s history.

“U2 has created some of the most legendary video content of all time throughout their career. We are stoked to be working with them on enhancing their video catalog so that U2 fans around the world can experience their art in the best possible quality, for generations to come,” said Universal Music’s Lyor Cohen.

The new channel launches on Friday at 12PM EST.