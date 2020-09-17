The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Joe Bonamassa

Guitarist extraordinaire Joe Bonamassa opines on his upcoming couch concert from the Ryman on September 20th and also discusses his upbringing, his place in the musical landscape, how he and his manager four wall his shows and at the end we delve deeply into guitar collecting. Self-deprecating yet quick-witted, I could have talked to Joe for hours more.

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast/id1316200737

https://open.spotify.com/episode/0cv30aZ50G5mtuDfIMGsk4

https://www.stitcher.com/s?eid=77796213